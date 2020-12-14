Disabled Gamer Beats Up Wheelchair Faker in Cyberpunk 2077

Twitter

"You can stand??"

As predicted, the highly anticipated and equally-highly ambitious Cyberpunk 2077 had a few launch issue bugs.

But none were as irksome — to YouTuber Ricky Berwick, anyway — as this in-game character who was faking being a wheelchair user.

Ricky, who boasts 2.1million subscribers, was taking in the long-awaited role-playing game and marveling at the stunning visuals... until he spotted something that impressed him even more: an NPC in a wheelchair.

"There's cripples in this game?!" the comedian exclaimed. "What's going on my fellow cripple? Nice chair!"

Ricky himself was born with Beals-Hecht syndrome, a physical disability that limits his movements, and seemed genuinely delighted by the representation.

That was, until he gave the supposedly wheelchair using figure an introductory punch... and he took off running.

"You can stand??" he roared incredulously. "Hey! Get over here you faker! How dare you fake my people?"

Chasing after him, he threatened: "I'll beat the crap out of you!" — before following through on his word.

The clip, only one of the many videos the 28-year-old shares with his millions of subscribers, has been viewed almost 200k times.

Meanwhile on Monday, the game's developers issued an apology for the many glitches players encountered, and even offered refunds.