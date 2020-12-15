Willow Smith Opens Up About Recent Heartbreak In Rare Comment About Love Life

Facebook

Jada and Gammy also open up about their tough 2020.

Willow Smith gave "Red Table Talk" viewers some rare insight into her love life, as the women all opened up about their "biggest heartbreaks" of the year.

Willow, Jada Pinkett Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield Norris were all joined by Jada and Will Smith's own relationship counselor, Michaela Boehm, for Tuesday's new episode -- where the topic at hand was how to "heal a broken heart."

"I've had some personal decisions I needed to make this year that were really hard," revealed Willow when asked to share her most recent heartbreak. "I learned how to set some boundaries in my romantic relationship/ships and I'm so grateful that my partner was just open to what I had to say."

"When you truly love someone, no matter what, you're gonna want what's best for them," she added. "I felt like I was almost making the situation bigger than it needed to be."

Jada applauded how Willow and her unnamed partner "did a good job working it out together." Willow, meanwhile, thanked Michaela for how she was able to help them both out, "a lot," as well.

While the 20-year-old is notoriously private about her love life, Willow's most recently been linked to musician Tyler Cole, who was referred to as a "close family friend" in a recent episode of "RTT."

Jada didn't get too specific when it was her time to share, simply saying she's "had plenty of heartbreak" in her life. "Devastating heartbreak," she added, "But what I'm still trying to learn is allowing for that tenderness. I go straight into fight. I think that has a lot to do with the fear of being hurt."

Adrienne was the most forthcoming of the three, saying her biggest heartbreak of 2020 came with the passing of her mother-in-law to Covid.

"It was very painful, very, very painful," she revealed. "And not being able to gather, celebrate her life the way we ordinarily would."

She also said she's had "a lot of romantic heartbreak" in her life, before sharing a specific example.

"This one particular failure in one of my marriages I really built up in my head that this was my one true love and I'll never love like this again," she explained. "It wasn't a divorce that I wanted, but at the end of the day, when you really really look at the relationship honestly, it's like, 'This one going nowhere but divorce."