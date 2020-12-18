Leslie Odom Jr. Quarantining Away From Pregnant Wife After Ellen Show Appearance

Getty/Warner Bros.

The "Hamilton" star was the last in-studio guest before Ellen DeGeneres announced she tested positive for Covid-19.

Leslie Odom Jr. revealed he is quarantining away from his family after being exposed to the coronavirus.

The "Hamilton" star, 39, was the last in-studio guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" before the host announced she tested positive for Covid-19 on December 10.

During an interview with "Today" on Friday, Leslie gave an update on how he is doing his best to keep his wife Nicolette Robinson, who is pregnant with their second child, and their 3-year-old daughter Lucy safe.

"First, Ellen was super sweet, and everything was as safe as we thought it could be the day we were in the studio," the Tony-winning actor said. "And the next day, we found out that she tested positive. So first and foremost, I hope Ellen is well. I haven't spoken to her. Obviously, I hope she's doing OK."

Leslie and Nicolette, who have been married since 2012, announced they were expecting a boy back in November.

"The virus can affect pregnant ladies differently, so anywhere, we're doing our best," he said on Friday's interview. "I've got my mask in the house. You know, I'm double-masking in the house."

Nicolette also spoke with "Today" last month about being pregnant during a pandemic.

"This pregnancy is really different from my last one, because he's here and we get to share this together as a family," she explained. "It's been a real silver lining to having to be home right now."

"Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there. I appreciate it very much," Ellen began in the clip. "I am feeling 100 percent. I feel really good."

"One thing they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain," she continued. "Didn't know that that was a symptom. I talked to some other people... back pain."