None of Heather Rae Young's Selling Sunset Co-Stars are Guaranteed a Wedding Invite (Exclusive)

Except Chrishell Stause, maybe.

Heather Rae Young's wedding guestlist is a fluidic affair.

The "Selling Sunset" star has announced that who she invites of her co-stars will very much depend on which of them she considers friends on that particular week.

"We'll see who I'm talking to at that point," the 33-year-old joked, while out wedding dress shopping with one of the more likely guests — Chrishell Stause.

"She's coming for sure," she added, prompting a "yay!" from her fellow reality realtor.

If Chrishell does indeed score an invite, so too might Keo Motsepe, whom Chrishell confirmed is officially her boyfriend.

"It's definitely official," she gushed.

Heather also confirmed that the "Dancing With The Stars" pro has her seal of approval, too.

"I actually knew Keo from years and years ago, so he's fantastic," she said. "I'm so happy about this situation."

Heather has already agreed with her fiancé Tarek El Moussa that exes are not being invited... so that excludes his ex-wife Christina Anstead, and her ex-husband Justin Hartley.