10 Celebrities Who've Had Bad Fan Encounters

Getty

Not all meet and greets go according to plan...

It can be super exciting to meet your favorite celeb but sometimes it’s not such a great experience for the actual star.

While stars like Niall Horan and Ally Brooke say they’re always happy to meet fans, they’ve also found themselves in some pretty scary situations. Niall was almost brought to tears when fans followed him around a football arena and Ally almost got dragged away by some overzealous admirers in an airport.

Read on to hear some celeb stories about fan encounters gone wrong...

1. Millie Bobby Brown

While Christmas shopping with her mom this year, Millie Bobby Brown says she was harassed by a young fan. After Millie repeatedly asked them not to record her, they continued to take a video anyway, making her feel uncomfortable and disrespected.

“I’m a human being. It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary...I’m making this video to say, you have to show more respect for others. No matter who they are or what they do, show respect,” Millie tearfully said in a video on her Instagram Stories.

2. Ally Brooke

Ally Brooke had a scary experience with a fan while in an airport in Mexico. To get her attention, the fan grabbed at Ally and due to her petite size, she was almost dragged away from her team. Thankfully, security stepped in and she wasn’t hurt.

“Please be careful and gentle so nobody gets hurt. That was scary,” Ally wrote on Instagram.

3. Niall Horan

Niall Horan says he once almost cried when fans tracked him down at a football game in Spain. At the time, he was on crutches and standing in a massive group of Chelsea fans.

“Some fans had realized that I was at the game and went looking for me and found me. They start screaming my name...In the middle of about 10 thousand Chelsea fans and I was just like, ‘Really?’ I kept my head down...I had nowhere to go. And then the football fans turn into football fans, ‘Ooh, One Direction.’ I was just like, ‘Oh, god.’ I nearly cried. I was on crutches, at the time, as well. So I couldn’t go [anywhere],” Niall shared with Apple Music.

4. Matt Smith

Matt Smith once met a fan who told him that he looked like her pet hedgehog. She didn’t stop there though - she proceeded to kiss him! Matt’s security team quickly stepped in after that.

“Security was like, ‘Whoa, crazy hedgehog lady!’” Matt joked while speaking at Comic-Con.

5. Will Forte

Will Forte had an awkward encounter when he was using a public shower and a naked man approached him.

"Naked guy in the shower asking if I was the guy from SNL and making a point of pointing his penis in my direction as he asked. He really jutted it out there,” Will said during a Reddit AMA.

6. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer was once ambushed by a family, demanding they be allowed to take her picture after she politely declined. She said the experience made her not want to take photos with fans any longer.

“I asked him to stop and he said 'no it's America and we paid for you'...Yes legally you are allowed to take a picture of me. But I was asking you to stop and saying no. I will not take pictures with people anymore and it's because of this dude in Greenville,” Amy wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

7. John Travolta

John Travolta once found a woman hiding in his closet in his home in Santa Barbara but he took the scary incident in great stride.

“I lived in Santa Barbara about 30 years ago, and someone snuck into my house. I opened the closet, and there she was. It did scare me, but it turned out to be an innocent person. She was a girl who probably wanted to meet me and didn’t know how to do it,” he told People.

8. Miley Cyrus

While Miley Cyrus was promoting her “She Is Coming” EP in Europe, she was attacked by a fan who grabbed her around the neck and kissed her face. In a video of the incident, Miley could be seen holding onto her then-husband Liam Hemsworth.

After the experience, Miley took to Instagram, writing, “she can be wearing what she wants. she can be a virgin. she can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontF*ckWithMyFreedom.”

9. Tyler Oakley

Tyler Oakley said that a fan once tried to steal his phone during a YouTuber convention and security had to chase her down.

"Once at Playlist, I think a couple years ago, a fan took my phone. She took it from the meet-up, it was on the table, and then they ran after her and she was crying. So that was a little bit scary,” he said.

10. Finn Wolfhard

When Finn Wolfhard was just 13 years old, adult fans followed him back to his home in order to get a photo.