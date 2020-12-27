Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals How Letting One Person In Resulted in Her Getting COVID-19

Instagram

The individual had tested negative four days in a row for work before testing positive the same day they visited -- and now both the DWTS winner and her boyfriend have Covid.

"Bachelorette" alum and reigning "Dancing with the Stars" champ has a cautionary tale about COVID-19 and just how easy it is to contract it for even the most careful of individuals.

Coming off of her big reality show win, Kaitlyn Bristowe is certainly no stranger to stringent safety protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "DWTS" was in virtual lockdown, with limited exposure even to families.

Those measures worked for the show, which managed to conduct its entire season without anyone contracting Covid. And Bristowe continued those careful measures at home, even apparently maintaining strict vigilance even as she and her boyfriend, "Bachelorette" alum Jason Tartick, were exposed and got it.

"Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year," she captioned a pic of her and Jason looking a little worn and tired. "We have Covid."

The reality star then went on to explain how this could happen, even as they were quarantining in anticipation of trying to see their families for the holidays.

"We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work," wrote Bristowe. "Negative tests 4 days in a row. The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day."

And that's how easy it is, and why it's so important to not take any chances even as vaccines are rolling out. Staying at home when possible, social distancing and wearing masks do make a difference.

Not adding anyone to your existing quarantine pod -- regardless of whether or not they're testing negative -- is also the safest way to minimize possible exposure. Many who carry it are asymptomatic, and even those tested daily can contract it between those tests ... and spread it.

"We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us," Bristowe continued. She then shared that their thoughts are with everyone spending the holidays alone or away from family, as well as with healthcare workers who've been away from their families as they battle on the front lines of the pandemic.

Over on his own Instagram, Jason chimed in about their "responsible quarantine plan" prior to the holidays and how one slip-up cost them. "Shame on us, we didn’t stick to the plan," he said.

"You just can never be too cautious and careful," he continued. "There’s no outthinking this god awful virus, lesson learned." You can see his full comments below:

