Billie Eilish Cracking Up Over Picture That Seems to Have Cost Her 100,000 Instagram Followers

Getty

"LMFAOOO y'all babies smh."

Billie Eilish is the latest celeb to take part in the viral "Post a Picture Of" Instagram challenge, but she might be the first to have lost approximately 100,000 followers because of it.

As chronicled by a fan on Twitter, Eilish's follower count slipped from 73M on the platform to 72.9M. Now, there's likely rounding to consider, and it may have nothing to do with the pictures that she shared, but regardless, it was enough of a drop to change the number, which cracked Eilish up.

Sharing the tweet to her Instagram Stories, Eilish captioned it, "LMFAOOO y'all babies smh."

So what got her followers in enough of a kerfluffle to abandon her in droves? In a word, boobs.

Instagram

In particular, it was two different depictions of them (you can see the NSFW images at Cosmopolitan). The way the viral game works is that someone creates a prompt beginning with "Post a Picture Of," and then you fulfill that request.

In Eilish's case, she was prompted to share her phone's lock screen and then a drawing she was proud of. In both cases, breasts were featured prominently. Her lock screen was a painting of two nude women and the drawing was a collage of naked bodies and snakes.

On the latter, Eilish added the caption, "lol i love boobs."

She might, but apparently plenty of her followers do not. And it looks like Eilish simply does. Not. Care.

That's no real surprise, though, as Eilish has been unabashedly herself and outspoken in what she believes in. A champion for body positivity, even as hers has come under constant and at times inappropriate scrutiny, and acceptance of one's self, there's no way she was going to back down from this truth, either.

She was just as candid and matter-of-fact when a rare photo of her in a tank top went viral, eliciting more of that inappropriate scrutiny.

"There's this picture of me running from my car to my brother’s front door on like a 110 degree day in a tank top," she told Vanity Fair last month. "And people were like, 'Damn, Billie got fat!' And I’m like, 'Nope, this is how I look, you've just never seen it before!'"

The "bad guy" singer is more commonly seen in baggy clothes, which she has admitted she does at least partially to deter unwanted commentary about her physique.

She went viral back in March for a concert video she presented that was a visual poem about all the unwanted attention she -- and virtually every other woman on the planet -- is forced to endure.

And apparently for some, paintings and drawings of women's bodies are just as provocative and shocking and uncomfortable as the real thing.