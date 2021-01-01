Beyonce Knowles Shares Swimsuit Shots, Rare Glimpse of Twins In 2020 Wrap Video

Instagram

The twins, plus Blue Ivy, appear in her goodbye video to 2020.

Beyonce Knowles is saying so long 2020, with a few cute cameos from her kids with Jay Z.

The 39-year-old singer celebrated New Year's Day on Friday by releasing some of her home videos from the year which just ended, sharing some never-before-seen footage of her with her family and celebrating her accomplishments.

"Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!!" she captioned the post. "2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity."

"This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love," she added. "As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective."

She ended her post saying, "Here's to a better and brighter 2021! Love,

B."

The video itself began with footage from a New Year's Eve 2020 party, where Beyonce was seen dancing with daughter Blue Ivy. That's followed by glamorous shots from the Golden Globe Awards and Grammy Brunch, two of the last events before lockdown really began.

Her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, also make a couple appearances. First, they're seen modeling some looks from Bey's Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 1 collaboration (above) -- before popping up again on a golf cart with their famous mama as she asks about their summer.

The wrap video also includes footage from Knowles' COVID-testing initiative, appearances at the Disney Sing-Alone and online Class of 2020 commencement speech, and celebrations for her Grammy nominations, Disney+ movie "Black Is Kind" and "Savage" remix with Megan Thee Stallion.

"Give yourself permission to experience joy," she wrote at the end of the clip. "Moments with the ones you love are precious. Happy New Year. Love, B."