Olivia Jade Says 'Keep the Vibes Good' After Lori Loughlin Released from Prison

The 21-year-old influencer shared pics of herself celebrating 2021 by the beach.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is focusing on the positive for the new year.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the 21-year-old influencer shared snaps of herself ringing in 2021 by dancing on a deck near a beautiful beach.

"2021 let's just keep the vibes good, k?" she captioned the gallery of sassy snaps.

On December 28, the "Fuller House" actress, 56, flew home in a private jet from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. Lori had been imprisoned after she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli plead guilty to several charges associated with using the services of William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, accepted to the University of Southern California.

One of the scams included the parents paying $500,000 to pass their daughters off as athletic recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither competitively rowed before.

Mossimo was sentenced to five months and remains in prison.

"I'm not trying to victimize myself, I don't want pity, I don't deserve pity," Olivia Jade said on the show. "We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, I recognize I messed up and for so long I wasn't able to talk about this because of the legalities behind this. I never got to say, 'I'm sorry that this happened.' I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."

She added, "I didn't come on here to win people over. I just want to apologize for contributing to these social inequalities ... to recognize that I am aware."

Ahead of Olivia Jade's appearance on "Red Table Talk," host Adrienne Banfield Norris voiced her displeasure at allowing the Instagram star to have a platform on the show.

"I found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story," she said at the time. "I feel like, here we are, a white woman coming to Black women for support when we don't get the same from them. It's bothersome to me on so many levels. Her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me."

Adrienne went on to explain why "different people in the community" were upset by the scandal.

"For me, it's like, there is so much violent dehumanization that the Black community has to go through on a daily basis, there is so much devastation, particularly this year, 2020, with the pandemic and everything being brought to the table, there's so much inequality and inequity that when you come to the table with something like this, it's like child, please."