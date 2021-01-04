Alexander Ludwig Elopes with Fiancée Lauren Dear

Instagram

"I didn't want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife."

Congratulations are in order for Alexander Ludwig -- he's officially a married man!

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he and his fiancée Lauren Dear had eloped in Utah. Ludwig and his new bride tied the knot on a gorgeous mountain top at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts in Wanship, Utah. The two had their adorable pet dog, Yam, act as their "witness."

"My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything. @laurendear," the "Hunger Games" star captioned a sweet image of him and Dear. "Thank you @blueskyutah #reverandcraiggordon @gabriellasantosphotography and of course #yam for being our witness."

Ludwig went on to explain the couple's decision to elope and shared that they plan to have a "proper celebration" in the future.

"We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective," he wrote. "Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife."

Ludwig concluded, "Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning."

The "Vikings" actor posted a series of photos from the intimate affair, including a shot that appeared to be one of his first looks at Dear as he described it as his "how the hell did I get so lucky face."

On her own Instagram profile, Dear shared several photos from the ceremony and echoed Ludwig's sentiments.

"This last year was filled with a lot of uncertainty and doubt but this was the easiest decision of my life," she wrote alongside the same photo Ludwig posted of them on the mountain top. "I think we all learned in some way or another to look inside ourselves and find what truly makes us happy. Thank you to 2020 for bringing this guy into my life."

"I will love you forever @alexanderludwig," Dear continued. "You continue to show me what life is truly about every day and how to be strong, resilient and courageous. I am a better person by your side. 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏼‍♂️."

Ludwig and Dear's elopement came just a little over a month after they announced their engagement in late November.

"Goldilocks and Bambi live happily ever after 😯🧑🏼❤️🦌💍 !!!" Ludwig captioned a series of selfies of him and Dear, who had her dazzling diamond ring on display.