Cardi B Is Now Hilariously Threatening Vince McMahon Over Her 'WWE Debut'

"This is not how my WWE debut was supposed to be."

Fans were cracking up Monday night after Cardi B threatened to throw down with head honcho Vince McMahon over her "WWE debut."

Sharing a hilarious "WWE RAW" clip from one of the latest shows that features Cardi B name dropped and teased, the "WAP" rapper was chagrined, horrified and cracking up over the scene ... all at the same time.

Cardi initially had no idea what was going on, only that she was getting tagged in a lot of WWE content. But it was all part of a hoax played on WWE's Angel Garza, who was told that Cardi, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande were all down the hall, just waiting to get to know him better, with Angel showing particular interest in Cardi.

In truth, it was WWE Superstar Boogeyman, who is none of those ladies by any stretch of the imagination. The whole exchange was drawn to Cardi's attention by a fan share explaining that this was why WWE posts were tagging the rapper.

WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ....😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021 @iamcardib

"This is not how my WWE debut was supposed to be!" Cardi responded to the clip after finally seeing what was going on. She then effortlessly slid into wrestling smacktalk and targeting the organization's big man himself, she added, "Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR F--KIN DAYS!!!!"

The bottom line is that if the president of the United States can appear on WWE over the years, then why not Cardi B? As it turns out Angel wasn't the only one disappointed not to find Cardi (or the other women) around that corner.

"I can see it now, 'What you gonna do when me and this WAP run wild on youuu?!?!?" tweeted one fan, conflating Cardi's blockbuster hit with one of Hulk Hogan's signature interview lines.

Other fans are totally ready for the throwdown. We can already imagine McMahon plotting out a storyline that would bring Cardi B into the ring, or at the least ringside. If she's down to play in the squared circle, there's no way he'd stand in her way!

Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on.I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on ! https://t.co/6GtdNlwVxl — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021 @iamcardib

Honestly, it wouldn't even be all that off-brand for her. She's proven a versatile and passionate artist and activist with many varied interests including acting, fashion and music. Plus, she's clearly a fan (or at least was at one time), as evidenced by the many interactions she had talking with wrestling fans throughout the evening.

And based on the immediate reaction to her calling him out, both hers and WWE's fans are ready to see it go down, too.

@wale don’t gotta tell me twice .This me On my way to wrestlermania to collect my check 😩😩😂😂😂. https://t.co/tP4adVJhpv pic.twitter.com/72dYflv42G — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021 @iamcardib

If @iamcardib would have been hiding in that locker room I would lost it lol. I can see it now “what you gonna do when me and this WAP run wild on youuu?!?!?” **cardi voice** 🤣🤤🤤 — . (@Reg_G201) January 5, 2021 @Reg_G201

Cardi can fight physically. WWE doesn't fight fight. I know WWE fans know what I mean. I think Cardi could kick a few women's asses in/or was in WWE. I don't know many but SummerRae is 1! I think she'd beat her down. Who else do you think she could beat? Please reply, TY 💙 — Barb Nagle (@psuangelbarb) January 5, 2021 @psuangelbarb

Not u’re calling vince to wrestle against u. The best wwe feud 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G3sgs567Bv — ‎ً maria (@cardiwwe) January 5, 2021 @cardiwwe