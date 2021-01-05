Ashton Kutcher Is Letting That 70s Show Cast Know Co-Star Tanya Roberts Is Still Alive

Getty

The stars had begun sharing tributes to Roberts, who was erroneously announced as dead by her publicist.

Ashton Kutcher found himself in an awkward position on Monday when it became clear that he was a little more up to date on reports that Tanya Roberts had died than his "That 70s Show" co-stars.

Originally reported as having died by her publicist, it came out later that Roberts was actually not dead, though she remains under medical care. But while Kutcher clearly knows this, the same can't be said for his co-stars, who started sharing tributes for Roberts.

After Topher Grace penned a lovely tribute to the woman who played his on-screen mother-in-law, Kutcher quickly jumped into his Twitter thread to reply and tell him, "yo bro she's not dead."

yo bro she's not dead — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 5, 2021 @aplusk

Grace sweetly followed up in his own thread with a GIF from the show expressing his celebration at the joyous news.

Kutcher performed the save public service for Debra Jo Rupp, who played Grace's mother on the show, who'd shared a hilariously poignant story about Roberts' professionalism and commitment to her craft.

"dj she's still alive," Kutcher replied to this tribute. Rupp shared Grace's GIF in response to Kutcher's response. Rupp's on-screen husband Kurtwood Smith had also chimed in to her comment, replying, "That's our girl."

Kutcher has not corrected co-star Danny Masterson's tribute post. Masterson was arrested and charged in June 2020 in relation to three counts of rape. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in prison. He has denied the allegations.

As reported by TMZ, Roberts' publicist Mike Pingel claimed on Sunday the "That 70s Show" actress died after collapsing while walking her dog near her home on Christmas Eve; he said her husband Lance O'Brien was the one who confirmed the news to him.

Roberts had been rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator; she did not have Covid, O'Brien said, but was having difficulty breathing.

In his statement, O'Brien said that because of Covid-19 restrictions, he had been unable to see his wife for nine days while she was in the hospital.

"They would not let me visit her, but made a special exemption for me to say my last goodbye," he said. "As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes. I was able to see her beautiful eyes one last time."

He was just as stunned as everyone else when he received the news -- while filming an interview for "Inside Edition" -- that his wife was actually still alive.

"Now you're telling me that she's alive?" he exclaims on film. "Oh thank the Lord, thank God!"

"The hospital's telling me she's alive... they're calling me from the ICU," he said, breaking down into tears. "I'm sorry..."

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.