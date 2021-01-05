Jana Kramer's 4-Year-Old Daughter Jolie 'Got Into a White SUV' At the Park

Instagram

The "One Tree Hill" alum said the incident prompted her to talk to her daughter about strangers.

Jana Kramer is opening up about an "eye-opening" experience.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress detailed a scary incident that went down when she took her 4-year-old daughter, Jolie, to the park.

"Had the absolute scariest thing happen today at the park," began Kramer, who shares Jana and son Jace, 2, with husband Mike Caussin. "We took the kids cause it was a nice day and we needed to get out and took them to a park we know and love. We were going down the slides, swinging and having a great time. Jolie met a sweet little girl and they started running around. I watch my kids like hawks but Jolie was running around in the play house so it was hard at times to see her. Needless to say I always had a watch on her."

While Kramer said she and Caussin were both "patrolling," they decided to take Jace down the slide as Jolie was "running around with her sweet friend." At that point, things went awry.

"The next minute a lady walked up to me and said, 'Your daughter just got into a white SUV,'" Kramer wrote. "My heart went straight to my gut and I said, 'WHAT?!!!'"

"I immediately ran as fast as I could to the parking lot where I then saw Jolie and the little girl coming around the back of the car to which the little girl's mom was in [the] car," she continued. "I clung to Jolie so quick and caught my breath and tried to turn off all the 'what if's' going through my brain."

"It was an eye-opening experience especially for someone like me who is super present. Literally in a blink of a second...that's how fast a kid could be taken. Thank God that's not what happened here," added the "One Tree Hill" alum, saying that Jolie's friend "just wanted to see her mom."

While the outcome could have been much worse, Kramer said her experience serves "as a reminder for all of us to stay present, be aware because they might not end up like today and be watchful like the amazing mom that came up to me."

The country singer concluded by noting that she had a talk about strangers with Jolie after the incident.

"I never had the talk with Jolie," Kramer admitted, before adding, "I think I expected her to know she can't leave without mommy or daddy and plus I was always watching. I’m grateful we had the talk today."

Among the fans and mothers applauding Kramer for opening up about the story was "Bachelor" alum Jamie Otis, who said Kramer inspired her to talk to her own daughter about strangers.