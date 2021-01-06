90210 Mom Carol Potter Recalls Working With Shannen Doherty: 'We Weren't Warm and Fuzzy'

Getty/Everett Collection

"I never felt that close to Shannen."

Carol Potter opened up about her working relationship with Shannen Doherty on "Beverly Hills 90210."

During Monday's episode of the "90210MG" podcast with Tori Spelling and Jenni Garth, the actress who played Cindy Walsh, mother to Doherty's Brenda Walsh on the hit 1990s teen drama, claimed the pair were professional on set, but not necessarily chummy.

"We weren't warm and fuzzy," Potter, 72, said. "I mean, we had some nice scenes together, but I never felt that close to Shannen."

"I felt really close to James [Eckhouse]," she added, referring to the actor who played her on-screen husband, Jim Walsh.

Potter and Doherty worked on "Beverly Hills 90210" from 1990 up until Doherty's departure in 1994. Production then brought in Tiffani Thiessen to play Valerie Malone, who was a Walsh family friend and took over Brenda's bedroom.

"When Tiffani came, she and I had a blast," exclaimed Potter. "She would just shoot the sh-t back and forth. We would play when we were working on the scene. My sense of Shannen is she was doing her thing. I didn't feel like there was a lot of space for me."

Spelling, who played Donna Martin on the show, chimed in, applauding Potter for her work ethic.

"Well, Carol, you're a great actress because you didn't tell!" the star said. "Would have thought you guys were BFFs!"

Reps for Doherty told TooFab that this was "unwanted drama not needed in 2021."

Potter also revealed she had the "biggest crush" on Luke Perry, the late actor who played Dylan McKay on the series.

"We used to joke about it all the time," she told Spelling and Garth, who replied, "He would flirt with you all the time, I remember that."

"We'd talk dirty to each other," Potter added, as the trio cracked up.

The actress went on to explain how she and Perry thought it would be great to have a storyline where Carol and Dylan had an affair.

Listen to the whole podcast for more juicy details here.