Chase Hudson Makes Acting Debut In Machine Gun Kelly's 'Downfalls High'

TikTok sensation Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy, who already has an impressive 29.2 million followers on the social media app, is adding acting to his resume as he's set to star as the lead role in Machine Gun Kelly's musical film "Downfalls High."

MGK wrote and directed the video alongside ModSun and they shared a sneak peek of what's to be expected in a newly released trailer that's described as "a first of its kind musical experience."

The 30-second trailer starts with Sweeney asking Hudson, "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

"Dead," the 18-year-old influencer replied.

The 30-year-old rapper-turned-punk-rock star first told NME he shot the musical in four days.

"It was almost like shooting 14 music videos back-to-back, but with a narrative that's outside of my personal life stories," he explained.​ "It focuses on other characters, and then me and [Travis] are just the narrators. It's an interesting concept because it hasn't been done for an album ever, maybe outside of like Pink Floyd's 'The Wall.'"

While the cast has kept quiet about the full details of the musical film, its already created quite the buzz on social media with many fans eagerly counting down the days until it's released.

For more information on "Downfalls High" and where to subscribe for the latest updates click here.

