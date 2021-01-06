Twitter Reacts as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Headed for Divorce

Getty

"I believe she tried everything to make it work," wrote Kathy Griffin. "He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities."

Fans and celebrities alike are reacting to reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be headed for divorce.

According to multiple outlets on Tuesday, Kim and Kanye's marriage is on the rocks -- and divorce is on the table. The couple, who married in May 2014, share four children together: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, Psalm, 1.

Per TMZ's sources, Kimye haven't given up and are currently in marriage counseling, while insiders told Page Six that Kim is "done" and the "divorce is imminent." Kim, 40, has reportedly hired Laura Wasser, divorce lawyer to the stars.

Although neither Kim or Kanye have publicly spoken about the reports, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the possibility the celebrity couple might be headed for a split. While some users made light of the situation by sharing fun memes, others, including Kathy Griffin, voiced their support for Kim.

So far, Griffin is the only high-profile celeb who has posted about the news. The comedian -- who is a friend of Kris Jenner -- gave her "two cents" on the matter.

"I think she really tried. Truly loves him," Griffin tweeted. "I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work. He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

On the other hand, many fans poked fun at the news, with several making jokes that Kardashian momager Kris Jenner "leaked" the news of the possible divorce.

Meanwhile, Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner, received comments on a recent Instagram post, per Page Six. Several fans sent Kylie questions and remarks about Kimye's rumored split, however, Kylie doesn't appear to have responded to them and some of the comments seemed to have been removed.

"Kylie will you stop taking picture [sic] of yourself your sister is getting a divorce," a fan wrote, while another quipped, "Is Kim getting back with kris humphries."