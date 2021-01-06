Maria Menounos Says She's Expecting Children, Teases Possible Move

Instagram

Maria Menounos is expanding her family -- and possibly moving out of California.

During Tuesday's episode of her "Better Together" web series, the television personality -- who recently revealed that she and husband Keven Undergaro will "definitely" be welcoming children this year -- said she and Undergaro are "entertaining" the idea of relocating from Los Angeles to Nashville as the latter is a place where they would want to raise their children.

"We are definitely entertaining this, by the way," said Menounos of possibly moving to Nashville. "It is beautiful [and] we are going to have a family. We want to raise them somewhere where there will be kids next door to play with and you're not afraid. L.A. just doesn't have that."

She added, "Especially in the kid phase of our lives, [I] want something different. ... I think Nashville might be Mama Bear's bed."

This comes a few weeks after Menounos revealed she and Undergaro will be having babies in 2021. The former E! News host said she told her mom Litsa -- who is battling COVID-19 as well as a brain tumor from stage 4 brain cancer -- to "hang on" as she has grandchildren who will be "showing up" this year.

"The thing I keep saying to my mom is, 'We're going to get better every minute of every day, Mom. Every minute of every day we're getting better and better.' ... That's my mantra," Menounos said on a "Better Together" episode last month. "Yesterday, I said to her, 'You gotta get strong, you gotta hang on -- you've got grandchildren coming, and they might even be showing up...' Well, they're definitely showing up next year."

She added, "I was gonna say around a certain time, but I won't share yet because I don't wanna -- anyway!"

The former professional wrestler said her mom is "very excited" about having grandchildren.

"I'm giving them to her, it's happening," Menounos said, who married Undergaro in 2017 in Times Square.

In 2018, Menounos and Undergaro said they were considering surrogacy following the former's removal of a benign brain tumor a year prior.

"We definitely want children," Undergaro told PEOPLE at the time. "But I'm very concerned about her going through a pregnancy, and I would like to explore [using a] surrogate because her body has been through hell. I want a baby desperately, but I don't want it to be at the risk of her health."

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2019, Menounos spoke more about their plans to possibly have children via a surrogate, confirming that they had sent in the paperwork.