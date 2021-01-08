Billie Lourd Wants You to Know Son Kingston Is Not 'Trendy Quarantine' Baby

Getty

"This baby is absolute magic," Lourd said.

Bille Lourd is opening up about her pregnancy experience.

While appearing on her stepdad Bruce Bozzi's SiriusXM radio show "Quarantined with Bruce" on Wednesday, the actress -- who welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Kingston, with fiancé Austen Rydell back in September -- revealed details about her pregnancy, including when Kingston was conceived.

"He's not technically a quarantine baby and I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies," said Lourd, 28. "Kingston was conceived before quarantine. He's technically just a Caribbean baby."

Although Lourd said her pregnancy wasn't planned -- and that she "didn't know it was happening" --- it "turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise having a quarantine baby -- but he's not a quarantine baby -- because I got to keep it to myself."

"Only my family knew and nobody else knew, like everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet," Lourd continued, referencing the surprise Instagram announcement. "It got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be."

The "Scream Queens" star said pregnancy "turned out to be the greatest experience."

"I got to just eat great food, hang out with the people I love, do Legos all the time, I took a hypno-birthing class," Lourd recalled. "I loved being pregnant."

"I've wanted to be a mom since I was 2 years old, I always had a plan," she later added. "Like, literally when I was 3, I'd tell you, 'I want like four kids. I want like one at 28,' which is so weird 'cause I had Kingston at 28 and it ended up happening, but it's even better than I could have ever expected."

The "American Horror Story" actress said the pregnancy brought her and Rydell "even closer" together as a couple. Lourd also praised her fiancé's support during her pregnancy journey.

"He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages," she gushed. "He did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way."

"We just became even closer friends, even better partners," Lourd continued. "I think it prepared us to be the best parents and he's sitting out there with the baby right now."