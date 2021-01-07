Lala Kent is Ready For One More Baby With Randall Emmett After This One (Exclusive)

They haven't even had their first one yet — and they're ready for number two.

Lala Kent has revealed she is eager to have a second baby with Randall Emmett.

While out on a recent shopping trip in LA with her man, the "Vanderpump Rules" star confirmed she fully intends becoming a mother-of-two.

Lamenting the fact that they had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 30-year-old seemed happy enough to have a back-up plan for the continuing lockdown.

"We're just gonna make babies instead," she smiled.

Lala's incoming baby girl — as confirmed in a spectacular skydiving gender reveal last September — is due on April 5, and will be her first.

And according to her, the second will be her last.

"One more after this," she mused. "Yeah, I think we'll be good after that."

Randall already shares two daughters, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

Before Covid (and before getting pregnant) the couple had been set to wed in April 2020; they've been engaged since September of 2018, when Randall proposed during a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Lala also revealed her pregnancy cravings (sushi, "which is frustrating because I can't have it") and if she had any baby names picked out... she certainly wasn't letting on.

