Celebrities React to Trump's Twitter Ban: 'We Did It'

Not all of Hollywood's clientele were in favor of the move.

Celebrities were quick to react to Donald Trump's permanent suspension from Twitter.

On Friday, the social media company banned the @realdonaldtrump account, citing risk that the President's tweets could cause more chaos after a group of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realdonaldtrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in a statement. "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action."

Taking to their own Twitter accounts, many stars celebrated the announcement.

"All we got to do now is get the Nuclear codes out of his hands and we should be good!" wrote Josh Gad, as Chrissy Teigen kept it simple, saying, "AAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA..."

Both Mark Ruffalo and Bette Midler thanked Twitter, as Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared, "What the f--- took you so long @jack [Dorsey]?"

"Twitter finally banned Trump!" tweeted Sacha Baron Cohen. "We did it!"

And Patton Oswalt quipped, "GODDAMIT Trump just added me on Friendster."

Not all of Hollywood's clientele were in favor of the move, however.

"You evil dirtbags Twitter @jack A--ES! Just please suspend all of us who support The Greatest President in History @realDonaldTrump and cut to the chase," tweeted Antonio Sabato Jr. "Have a good time #TrumpWon."

Kirstie Alley mused, "If you don’t think this is scary stuff & by U I mean all of US from whatever political persuasion then U are complicit to communism & DICTATORSHIPS. I trust that none of us on this timeline R OK with this purging and canceling. For those of you who think it's Ok ur next. U'll see."

And Meghan McCain first responded by writing, "He's gonna burn the White House to the ground." Then, in a since-deleted tweet, she said, "Hey folks, just in case, it's been a grand rire here on Twitter. I met my husband, we have an amazing baby, met abunch of friends, caused a lot of ruckus. Don't know how much longer I will be acceptable on this platform."

