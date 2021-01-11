Why Dixie D'Amelio Deleted Twitter Account

Instagram

"Hate me but talk about every move I make… okay?"

Dixie D'Amelio has officially deleted her Twitter account after garnering almost 5 million followers on the social media app.

"Goodbye Twitter... it was fun," the 19-year-old TikTok sensation wrote in her last Tweet before turning her public account dark.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On the same day of D'Amelio's exit off Twitter, Donald Trump's personal Twitter account was banned, leading fans to speculate whether or not she did it in support of the 45th President.

You people are really trying too hard to cancel the D'amelio's, mostly Dixie. Didn't you already hear her say that she is not a trump supporter!! Can't you accept that you can't get clout from her or her family. @dixiedamelio is not a trump supporter. It's not 2020 is 2021!!!!!!! — tae time (@MeMxngo) January 9, 2021 @MeMxngo

"Is @dixiedamelio leaving twitter bc Trump did?? that's what I've heard help," one follower wrote on Twitter. D'Amelio quickly responded saying, "like no, wtf."

The "Naughty List" singer took to her Instagram Story to clear the air and wrote: "I don't f****** support Trump. 'I've said it 100 f****** times… the reason I deleted Twitter was because I spend way too much time reading hate… my timing was just awful lol."

Instagram

D'Amelio posted an additional IG story and said, "Hate me but talk about every move I make… okay?"

Dixie has yet to clarify whether or not she'll return to Twitter in the coming months, but it's clear to say that no matter where the D'Amelio sisters share their content, their influence is abundant.

Dixie and Charli have a whopping 153.4 million combined TikTok followers, and accumulated over 11.2 billion likes on the social media app and will soon be gracing TV screens all across America with their 2021 debut reality TV series "The D'Amelio Show."