Kate Hudson Opens Up About Being Estranged From Four of Her Siblings

Getty

Kate Hudson's relationship with her birth father, Bill Hudson, has been a long and complicated one -- but it sounds like she hopes to reconnect with some of his other children.

Speaking with her brother Oliver Hudson on their joint podcast, "Sibling Rivalry," Kate said she had been thinking a lot about their father and his kids recently.

"You know what I've been thinking about lately? Dad," she said to Oliver. "I've been thinking a lot of about Dad. I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with and our brother — brothers. We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with."

Kate and Oliver are Bill's two kids with Goldie Hawn. He also has two kids with Cindy Williams -- Zachary and Emily Hudson -- and 15-year-old daughter Lalania Hudson with Caroline Graham. It's unclear who the fourth sibling is Hudson referenced, but Kurt Russell -- who Kate and Oliver refer to as "Dad" -- also has two kids; son Wyatt with Goldie and son Boston with ex-wife Season Hubley.

"I was thinking about how everybody's getting older ... it would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters," Hudson continued on the podcast.

"We've been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships and we're sitting here, we're like, 'We've got the best family, we're so great,' and yet we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four," she continued. "So I've been thinking a lot about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

While they've always been vocal about Bill's absence in their lives, the rocky relationship between Hudson and his two children with Hawn made headlines on Father's Day in 2015. At the time, Oliver put him on blast with an Instagram post exclaiming, "Happy abandonment day."

That led to Bill saying the two were "no longer a part of my life." He added, "Oliver's Instagram post was a malicious, vicious, premeditated attack. He is dead to me now. As is Kate. I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this earth."