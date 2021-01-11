Kristin Cavallari's BFF Defends Her From Fan Claiming She 'Never Has Her Kids'

Instagram

"This is a trash comment and you should feel like a garbage can writing something like this to such a dedicated mom like Kristin."

Kristin Cavallari's BFF Justin Anderson came to her defense on Instagram after a critic claimed Cavallari "never has her kids" with her.

On Sunday, Kristin, 34, -- who announced the end of her marriage to Jay Cutler last April -- posted a photo of herself smiling with two of her friends.

"Zero fun," she captioned the photo.

Among the comments on the post was one from a user who took the opportunity to criticize Cavallari's role as a mother.

"Ever since her divorce she never has her kids," the critic said of Cavallari, who shares kids Camden 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, with Cutler, 37. "A divorce is when a parent should be more worried about there [sic] kids then [sic] men at bars I agree moms deserves [sic] mommy free time but not every single day if you don't wanna be a mother why did you have kids stop pinning them on Jay [Cutler.]"

Shortly after, Anderson, one of Cavallari's best friends, hit back at the critic, calling their comment "trash."

"You do realize that divorced parents have set up schedules with their kids right? as kristin's real life friend i can assure you that her kids are her biggest priority and when it's her turn with them they have her undivided attention and she's the best mom i've ever been around," wrote the hairstylist. "This is a trash comment and you should feel like a garbage can writing something like this to such a dedicated mom like kristin. no need to respond at all, but you should absolutely take a moment to reflect on where your stupidity comes from."

After another user proceeded to slam Anderson over his clapback, the "Very Cavallari" star doubled down on his stance.

"Her comment is trash. you don't call out a mother on instagram to try and make yourself feel better," he wrote. "That is trash behavior and I stand up for close friends. always. she didn't start the convo with a sweet compliment."

"Also, do this stuff from your real account," Anderson told the user. "Don't use your fake account for this. it's the zero posts, zero followers for me...we all know what those instagram accounts are up to."

In April 2020, Cavallari and Cutler announced they were getting a divorce after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. Following the split, Cavallari has noted that her kids are a top priority on several occasions.

"I think that's the one thing with COVID is that we've all kind of learned what we're appreciative of," she said at the 2020 American Music Awards press room in November, per E! News. "I have to say my kids, of course, my family. I think I just realized what's important in life and it's put everything into perspective."

"The Hills" star has also cited her children as one of the reasons as to why she decided to end her E! reality series, "Very Cavallari," saying that she didn't want her kids to later see their parents' divorce play out on-screen.