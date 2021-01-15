Jennifer Lopez Goes Nude for In the Morning Music Video

YouTube

At one point, the singer rocks angel wings ... and nothing else.

Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in a number of high fashion looks for her new music video "In the Morning" -- but it's what she isn't wearing that's making headlines.

The 51-year-old singer sizzles in clip, in which she appears as a mermaid, before donning some avant garde fashion and, eventually, angel wings while fully nude.

"It's full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can't change anyone else ... you can only change yourself," Lopez said of the video on Instagram. "Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn't truly value all you have to offer."

"The piece opens with Jennifer gracefully sinking to the bottom of the ocean. She is then awakened by a small glimmer of hope, represented by a butterfly, where she begins to gain her strength," reads a press release about the clip. "At that moment, she begins a metamorphosis, transforming into a mermaid rising to the surface then being surrounded by butterflies realizing there's more growth and evolution to be had."

"Little by little she starts to grow her own wings transitioning to an angel and then her final form, a dove, free to fly," it reads. "Within us all there is a butterfly representing hope and the will to move forward. We all have the strength to go through our own metamorphosis as the process starts within."

The video was directed by Jora Frantzis, who previously worked with Lopez on "Medicine" and directed Cardi B's "Money." The concept came from J.Lo herself.