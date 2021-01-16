Kristy Swanson Dragged for Protesting Donald Trump's Removal from Home Alone 2

Getty

Celebrities roasted the "Supergirl" actress after she asked to be edited out of her own films.

Kristy Swanson took some hilarious heat after she requested to be edited out of her own movies in "support" of Donald Trump.

It all went down after the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" vet, 51, fired up her Twitter account on Friday to voice her concern over social media calling for Trump's cameo in "Home Alone 2" to be digitally removed.

"If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie 'Home Alone,' then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I'd like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes' films, 'Pretty In Pink' and 'Ferris Buhler's Day Off,'" she posted.

Followers were quick to drag the actress, as one tweeted, "Also Buffy while we're at it... that's really been bumming me out lately."

Another wrote, "She had one speech in Ferris ("I heard from my mother's sister's brother...") Would be a pretty easy re-edit. Not sure why she's offered up her only residual income, though. & I will not be googling her walk-on in Pretty in Pink. I'm already mad at myself for working this hard."

And celebrities joined in on the roast as well.

This is weak, Kristy. I was removed from AS GOOD AS IT GETS and BAD SANTA years before Trump even THOUGHT of running for President. That’s how I support MY leader. Why do you hate America? https://t.co/R3zZ1HbrjT — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 16, 2021 @pattonoswalt

"So would we," replied Rosanna Arquette, as Jane Lynch kept it just as succinct, writing, "I'm sorry. Who are you?"

Patton Oswalt quipped, "This is weak, Kristy. I was removed from AS GOOD AS IT GETS and BAD SANTA years before Trump even THOUGHT of running for President. That's how I support MY leader. Why do you hate America?"

Meanwhile, the call for Trump's removal from "Home Alone 2" even garnered the attention of the film's star, Macaulay Culkin.

She had one speech in Ferris (“I heard from my mother’s sister’s brother...”) Would be a pretty easy re-edit. Not sure why she’s offered up her only residual income, though. & I will not be googling her walk-on in Pretty in Pink. I’m already mad at myself for working this hard. pic.twitter.com/uWg4445erQ — Matt Walton (@themattwalton) January 16, 2021 @themattwalton

due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone pic.twitter.com/HoTA2csMl4 — ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ (@maxschramp) January 9, 2021 @maxschramp

In the 1992 comedy, Culkin's Kevin McCallister has a brief exchange with Trump, playing himself, in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel.

After one fan took the effort to digitally remove the President from the scene and shared it on Twitter, Culkin responded, "Bravo."

In another move to support the cause, the actor replied to a fan posting, "petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin."

"Sold," wrote Culkin.