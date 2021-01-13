Macauley Culkin Supports Fan Efforts to Remove Donald Trump from Home Alone 2

Everett Collection

Director Chris Columbus says Trump forced them into putting him in the movie because it was filming at his hotel.

One of Donald Trump's most memorable film roles has to be his brief exchange with Macauley Culkin in "Home Alone 2," but now his comedy co-star is ready to rewrite history -- or at least scrub Trump from it.

Culkin threw his support behind fan efforts to have Trump removed from the film, as he was a year ago when Canada aired the film on television.

While his son called the move "pathetic," Trump was a little more playful in his response, joking that the movie would never be the same.

Now, that's just what some fans want, and it looks like Culkin is fully on board.

due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone pic.twitter.com/HoTA2csMl4 — ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ (@maxschramp) January 9, 2021 @maxschramp

The former child star offered up a "Bravo" to one enterprising fan who took the effort of ghosting out Trump from their brief exchange in the film, where Culkin's Kevin asks Donald where the lobby to the hotel is.

Trump's outline can still be seen, but only as a ghostly visage. This could turn "Home Alone 2" into a horror comedy, with a haunted hotel angle. And considering all Kevin's been through across those two films, it would be easy to imagine him completely nonplussed by a ghost offering him direction.

In another instance, a fan had randomly written, "petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin." She didn't even tag him in it, meaning Culkin found this one on his own.

Nevertheless, he was totally "sold" on the idea. Now it's a question of whether or not it would be worth it to have Culkin dress up as Trump from the film and recreate the scene, or just use deepfake technology to make it happen.

Either would probably create an amazing result, but how wonderful would it be to see Culkin himself embrace the madness, get suited up and actually interact with his younger self. Something tells us that "sold" is all we need to hear to know he'd totally be on board with this approach.

Back in November, director Chris Columbus said that Trump had actually forced his way into the movie because they were shooting at the New York Plaza Hotel, which he owned from 1988 to 1995.

"We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie,'" Columbus told Insider. After test audiences got a kick out of Trump's appearance, Columbus decided to leave it in.

Trump's involvement in "Home Alone 2" has become a continuous point of reference throughout his presidency for comedic reactions to everything he's been involved in. One common practice has been to crash the movie's IMdB trivia page, often getting it quickly shut down while the added content is removed.

Along the way, there have been plenty of other suggestions for how to handle that scene, with the (bad) Photoshops to prove it! You can check out some of the nonsense below:

Fascinating Home Alone 2 trivia on IMDB. pic.twitter.com/7Y3bcEPfAr — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) January 9, 2021 @TomTaylorMade

trump is not going to be happy about the new directors cut of home alone 2 pic.twitter.com/lOKjoLritG — dan mentos (@DanMentos) January 14, 2021 @DanMentos

Not only should we digitally remove Donald Trump from Home Alone 2, we should replace him with adult Macaulay Culkin. Just make that plot go off the rails. pic.twitter.com/r4mObFZC37 — Jesse Case (@jessecase) January 9, 2021 @jessecase

NOW digitally replace the Home Alone 2 cameo with one of Dolly Parton 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/T1ATVSxfkC — Glen Scott (@glenrules) January 9, 2021 @glenrules

I can’t believe they were able to get George Lucas’ team to remove him in the Home Alone 2 special edition. pic.twitter.com/SzLbNjh9y3 — Ben "The Mediocre Gatsby" Mooney (@Ben_Etc) January 9, 2021 @Ben_Etc

Reading Disney are going to digitally replace Trump in Home Alone 2 pic.twitter.com/IxWsOTNvBH — zx_spectrum_30 (@zx_spectrum_30) January 9, 2021 @zx_spectrum_30

donald trump is now the first home alone 2 star to be impeached twice pic.twitter.com/rbPjQk8RoM — aoif 🦕 (@aaaaoif) January 13, 2021 @aaaaoif