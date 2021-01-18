Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas Split After Less Than a Year Together

Instagram

The breakup comes after the actress reportedly put her home on the market.

It's all over for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

The two, who began dating in March 2020, have reportedly split after less than a year together -- according to PEOPLE. The news comes about a month after de Armas, 32, put her Venice home on the market ... and five months after she reportedly moved into his home.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," reports a PEOPLE source. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

Ben, 48, and ex-wife Jennifer Garner share three children: 14 and 11-year-old daughters Violet and Seraphina, respectively, and son Samuel, 8.

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source told the publication. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

The two met while playing husband and wife in the thriller "Deep Water," which they filmed together in New Orleans. The two were then spotted together in March 2020 in Havana, Cuba, and then again in Costa Rica.

After numerous paparazzi sightings together, the two made their relationship Instagram official in April 2020, when de Armas shared some PDA photos of them celebrating her 32nd birthday together.

From there, they appeared inseparable -- often making headlines for their many walks together and Dunkin Donuts runs during the pandemic lockdown.