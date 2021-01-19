Alex Rodriguez Teases Jennifer Lopez's Biden Inauguration Performance

NBC/Instagram

"She wants more than anything -- like all of us -- to bring people together, to inspire," Rodriguez said of his fiancée.

Alex Rodriguez says Jennifer Lopez is "nervous" about taking the stage at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration -- even more than when she performed at the 2020 Super Bowl.

While appearing on Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Rodriguez teased his fiancée's performance, saying J.Lo has "something really cool" planned.

"It's been such a crazy year for her, so amazing, so many blessings," began Rodriguez, 45. "But to think in a span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's [Eve] and now the inaugural, it's unbelievable."

"And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C. because of the responsibility," he continued, noting that J.Lo "wants more than anything -- like all of us -- to bring people together, to inspire."

"And you know, music and sports does that better than anything," added A-Rod.

Rodriguez also told Fallon that he's "gonna be surprised," adding, "She has something really cool. You're gonna love it."

On Tuesday morning, J.Lo shared a photo of herself looking chic as she posed in front of a plane. "DC Bound ... ❤️🤍💙" she captioned the pic, above.

The "Dance Again" singer also posted a pic of some inauguration swag and goodies, including a sparkly, rhinestoned tumbler.

Last week it was announced that Lopez, 51, will be taking the stage at Biden's inauguration ceremony.

The Grammy nominee endorsed Biden during the 2020 presidential election and had called on the Latino community, in particular, to get out and vote.

In addition to Lopez, Garth Brooks and Lady Gaga will also be performing. Gaga will be singing the national anthem.