Chrissy Teigen Is 'Reporting Live' From Inauguration Day, Asks President Joe Biden to Follow Her on Twitter

On Wednesday, the cookbook author -- who is in Washington D.C. ahead of husband John Legend's inauguration primetime TV performance -- took to Twitter to offer some of her witty commentary to the "hot action" going on in the streets below her -- everything from Jennifer Lopez being escorted by guards to motorcades driving by.

Putting her reporter hat on, Teigen, 35, has shared -- and is continuing to share -- fun posts and hilarious videos of herself looking out of her hotel room window.

"Sitting in my windowsill pretending I am one with secret service," Teigen wrote in her first tweet.

The model then posted a video of the street below her -- which is blocked off and heavily guarded following the Capitol riots earlier this month -- and wondered whether she should embark on a mission to get some coffee.

"Starbucks is so close, but the entrance is just outside the bubble," said Teigen, filming the street below her. "How badly do I want Starbucks? Not at all."

In another clip, the "Lip Sync Battle" host -- who was sitting on her windowsill in a towel -- told the camera, "Good morning. It is me reporting live from my windowsill, bringing you all the hot action, the riveting... energy that is encompassing..."

Alongside the video, Teigen wrote, "ill get it."

Teigen also posted several clips of reporters, who were actually reporting live from the Inauguration Day scene below her.

"If you are one of these reporters, please turn around and look up. I am so bored," she said in a video, before poking fun at journalist jargon.

The "Cravings" author -- who shares 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles with Legend -- even got footage of J.Lo and A-Rod walking down the street. (Lopez performed at Biden's swearing-in ceremony.)

"Breaking news! Breaking news! It's J.Lo and A-Rod!" Teigen said. "Ah, finally. I got you something."

"We did it, Chrissy. We did it! We did reporting!" she added in another video.

In another tweet, Teigen wrote, "I'm so bored I’m actually waiting for my kid to get up."

However, the best tweet (so far) was Teigen asking President Joe Biden to follow her on Twitter since outgoing President Donald Trump had previously blocked her.

