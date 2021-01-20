Lil Wayne, Kodak Black Among Trump's Last-Minute Pardons, No Such Luck for Joe Exotic

Getty/Netflix

The rappers were among 73 who enjoyed last-minute pardons and 70 who saw their sentences commuted, including names like former advisor Steve Bannon and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

As expected, President Donald Trump was busy in his final hours as president, with 143 people benefiting from pardons and sentence commutations including rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, as well as Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, according to an official White House statement.

Both Wayne and Black were very public with their support of Trump, with Wayne even appearing in a photo opp with the outgoing president during the final days of the campaign. Wayne was facing up to 10 years on a federal gun charge after he was found in possession of one while on his private plane.

Black was also up on federal weapons charges, having already been sentenced for 46 months after he admitted to lying on background checks. Two of his weapons were later found by police at crime scenes, one with his fingerprints and a live round that had been used to fire at a "rival rap artist," per The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Perez has several arrests under her belt, including drug possession in 1994, grand larceny in '98 and was involved in a drug distribution conspiracy. Not so fortunate was "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic, currently serving a 22-year sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

So confident was his team that they had hair and makeup and a limo on standby should he find himself pardoned and released.

Many of the names are people whose cases have been brought up repeated by criminal justice reform advocates as overly lengthy, considering the "low-level" nature of their offenses, per CNN.

Kim Kardashian was among those pushing Trump to focus on this area, securing an early release for Alice Johnson who worked with Trump to help release other non-violent offenders serving lengthy (often drug-related) sentences.

Probably the most notable entry on the list, though, belongs to Bannon, who pleaded not guilty to charges that he defrauded donors in relation to Trump's promised border wall through a "We Build the Wall" online fundraising effort.

While Tuesday night saw a slew of last-minute clemency, it may not be the last volley the president throws. He does still have until noon on Wednesday, when the transfer of power to the Biden administration is complete, to issue more pardons and commutations.

In other words, don't give up all hope just yet, Joe!

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.