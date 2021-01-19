Joe Exotic's Team Ready With Helicopter, Wardrobe & Makeup If Trump Pardons Him

Instagram/Getty

The 'Tiger King' also wants his hair done before seeing husband.

Joe Exotic's team is getting ready for the convicted felon to be potentially pardoned by Donald Trump.

The President is expected to grant clemency to Exotic -- real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- after he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for animal abuse and a murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis Carole Baskin, according to the "Tiger King" star's private investigator, Eric Love.

"We have good reason to believe it will come through," Love told Metro.co.uk. "We're confident enough we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison."

"We are really in action mode right now," he continued. "I've got make-up, wardrobe, the whole unit that will come up. The first thing Joe wants to do, he wants his hair done."

In another interview with The Sun, Love explained that Exotic wants to present his best self when he reunites with his most recent husband, Dillon Passage.

"He's made it very clear, he wants to make sure his hair is done before he sees Dillon, and that's important," Love claimed. "You always want to be the best for your spouse and we can certainly agree and embrace that and we will facilitate that."

"So Joe’s got to have that platinum done," he continued. "That's why we've got hair, wardrobe, and makeup, and we've got the best in the business."

As for why Love believes Trump would use his power of pardon on Exotic, he told Metro, "‘I think the president has sided with us and I believe it will take most of the limelight away from president-elect Joe Biden."

Back in April 2020, Trump said he'd "take a look" after he was asked during a news conference if he would consider pardoning Exotic.

If the pardon news does come through, Love said Team Exotic is ready to move.

"We call it the Exit Plan, initiated by me," he told The Sun. "Once we're notified, whether it's by television or phone, we will execute a plan."

"Team Tiger has a helicopter on standby, we have a remote ranch that no one knows the location except Team Tiger lead council and myself," he continued. "The first thing that will happen: Joe will be taken off site and then placed in a helicopter with myself and a security team and an additional helicopter, we are going to go to a remote ranch, that's remote to Fort Worth."

“We will go there for 48 hours of decompression. It is important."

After the two-day decompression, Passage will be taken to the secret location to reunite with Exotic, according to Love.

The team also has a message for the President if Exotic is released from prison.

"I shot a congratulatory video thanking Donald Trump so we have it queued up and ready to go," Love told Metro.

It has been reported that Trump will pardon up to 100 people on his final day in office.