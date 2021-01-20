Mindy Kaling's Daughter Blown Away By Kamala Harris Inauguration: 'It Looks Like Mommy'

Getty/Instagram

Mariah Carey and Taraji P Henson thought the post was too cute.

The inauguration of Kamala Harris as Vice President on Wednesday was a joyous occasion for many reasons — one of which was summed up perfectly in a post by Mindy Kaling.

The actress, who like the brand new VP is of Indian descent, shared an adorable image of her three year-old daughter Katherine, staring in awe at the TV screen as she watched someone who looks like her assume one of the most powerful offices in the world.

"I was at work, but apparently she said: 'Is that mommy? It looks like mommy'," Kaling revealed in the Instagram post.

"Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone."

Among the hundreds of thousands of likes the post got were from Mariah Carey, who wrote "love this", and Taraji P Henson who shared: "So precious."

Kaling has long been a supporter of Harris — the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father — who is not only the first female and first Black second-in-command, but also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the office.