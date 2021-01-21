Bachelorette Clare Crawley Says She Found Out About Breakup When Dale Moss Posted It

Getty

"The truth is I am crushed," Clare posted to Instagram on Thursday. "This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."

Clare Crawley broke "The Bachelorette" franchise in half -- almost literally -- when she bailed after 12 days to run off and be engaged to Dale Moss, a guy she seemingly fell head over heels in love with the moment he stepped out of the limo.

It turns out, though, that she'd Instagram stalked him during quarantine, so she had some idea of who he was ... or at least who she thought she was. Most people carefully curate their online persona, so it's never clear if what you're getting is real or not.

But what is apparently very real is that Clare's relationship with Dale began on Instagram, as that's where she started to catch feels, and that's apparently where it ended, too, as Clare certainly seems to be indicating that's where she found out they'd "mutually" decided to call it quits.

Two days after Dale broke the news to the world via Instagram that "The Bachelorette's" fastest engaged couple was over, Clare responded that she "needed some time to really digest this."

"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," she explained. "This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Without spilling any direct tea about the reasons behind the breakup, Clare did emphasize that her "intentions with this relationship have always been clear, so the truth is I am crushed."

After talking about some of the struggles she faced throughout 2020, including the declining health of her mother, Clare reiterated her earlier point, "Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart."

"I may not have all the answers, but I do know this," she concluded her thoughts. "I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love."

Showing up was a mantra for Clare throughout her shortened time on "The Bachelorette," though many would wind up questioning whether she really showed up for any of the other contestants the way she did for Dale?

Had she allowed the process to unfold to completion, getting to know all of the other guys and perhaps even listening to some of their voiced concerns about her chosen paramour, perhaps she would have found a different outcome.

Only time will tell if Clare's replacement Tayshia Adams has found true, lasting love with Zac Adams -- who was one of Clare's original suitors -- but they at least had a little more time together on the show to see what each other was truly all about before taking the plunge into engagement.

Of course, it may not have made much difference at all. Bachelor Nation relationships have been just about as hit or miss as those in the real world. And they've had breakups just as awkward as this one -- if not usually so public.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Dale first broke the news to America -- and purportedly to Clare -- with an Instagram post on Tuesday where he very clearly appeared to be speaking for both of them. "Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote.

"We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time." And yet, according to Clare, she was not aware of this decision until he'd made it and gone public. Dale has not yet responded to her allegation.

"We only hope the best things for one another," he concluded his statement, adding in the caption, "Please respect our privacy as we work through this together."

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.