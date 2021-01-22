Jane Krakowski Denies Secret Romance with My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell with Incredible Statement

Getty

The actress would "welcome" coverage of her "fledged fantasy relationships" with these other famous faces.

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, may have been in bed with Donald Trump ... but Jane Krakowski, that's another story.

On Thursday, a report linked the "30 Rock" actress with the MAGA supporter, claiming the two had a "secret nine month romance" and their relationship was an "open secret" in New York City. Krakowski, however, denied any link whatsoever in one of the best publicist statement's ever.

"Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise," her rep told Page Six. "She is, however, in full fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, ['Bridgerton' star] Rege-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those."

Lindell, meanwhile, told the Daily Mail he's "never even heard of" Krakowski.