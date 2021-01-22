Losing Alice Star Ayelet Zurer on Swimming With 'Terrifying Jellyfish' for Apple TV+ Show (Exclusive)

Apple+

"Losing Alice" is the neo-noir psychological thriller that is as terrifying on screen as it was to film, according to star Ayelet Zurer.

In an exclusive interview with TooFab, the acclaimed Israeli actress hilariously discussed shooting a scene for the Apple TV+ production that involved wading in the Mediterranean Sea during a possibly perilous time.

"It was terrifying," Zurer began with a laugh. "Jellyfish attack the shores of Israel once a year in the summer. When they do, it's massive. I mean, you go in and there's no way you're coming out ok."

"The producers, you know, waited for the opportunity to film the scene and told us, 'Don't worry, don't worry. On the day everything's going to work. We found a place where there's no jellyfish, not a lot of jellyfish, we'll get there and everything will be just fine,'" she continued.

"So, you know, we take the boats and we get to the spot where they promised us no jellyfish. They turned their lights onto the water where they're filming us and, sure enough, there's like thousands of jellyfish."

"And we were like, 'Uh, we're supposed to jump in this?'"

Although the actors did eventually film the scene and miraculously managed to not get stung, Ayelet said there was definitely some liquid courage involved to help them into the waters.



"We needed a glass of vodka to get us through this thing," she cracked.

In the totally binge-worthy, eight-episode series, Ayelet plays Alice Ginor, a film director in her 40s who becomes "increasingly immersed in a tumultuous relationship with a novice female screenwriter after the two briefly meet on a train."

What follows is a mind-blowing, twisted erotic tale that finds Alice doing everything she can to achieve a sense of purpose and relevance.

As to whether the "Munich" and "Man of Steel" actress ever played a character like Alice before, Ayelet quickly answered, "Nope, downright no."

"There's a definite unapologetic character here," she explained. "There's also a really intense and complex investigation of definitions of womanhood and archetypes that is very different in here that I feel I hadn't had an opportunity to read before."

And though the explicit scenes and adult themes of "Losing Alice" may have put another artist on pause, Ayelet said she was always ready to dive in.