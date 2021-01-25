Bachelorette's Dale Moss Says Clare Crawley Split 'Didn't Come Out of Nowhere'

Instagram

"This time has sucked."

On Monday, the former NFL star -- who announced that he and Clare had split earlier this month -- posted a series of videos to his Instagram Stories in which he shared his thoughts on the breakup, saying there's "no one person to blame."

"I finally feel comfortable getting on here after having some time to process everything that's gone on," began Dale, 32. "I know a lot of y'all have seen me smiling on social media and say I don't seem as hurt or burdened by this, but that's the farthest thing. This time has sucked."

"Thank God I have the friends and the family that I've had because they've literally had to carry me through the last two-plus weeks," he continued.

"Building a relationship, in general, is tough, especially when you're doing it in the public eye," Dale added. "Media will take things and run with them. People will spread lies or always want to point the finger. But the fact of the matter is, there's no one person to blame in this situation."

Dale first broke the news of his split from Clare with a since-deleted Instagram post last Tuesday in which he very clearly appeared to be speaking on behalf of both Clare and himself. Two days later, Clare claimed that she wasn't "made of aware of a 'mutual' statement" until Dale had shared the announcement on Instagram.

However, according to Dale, his statement -- and the split -- "didn't come out of nowhere."

"Like every relationship, we've had our ups and downs and gone through our own things. But the statements that came out, this didn't come out of nowhere," he said on Monday. "I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel, even if that's against the expectations of everybody else."

Dale added that he "wanted more than anything to make [the] relationship work."

"It's going to take time," he explained. "I put my heart and soul into it each and every day. I wanted nothing more than to build a healthy relationship."

He continued, "While this is going to be difficult, what you'll see from me is trying to practice what I preach and continue to put my best foot forward each and every day. While trying to find some sense of normalcy, I'm also going to try and find joy and happiness in each day and continue to share that. Everything else is in God's hands."

Dale concluded by thanking fans for support, before then sharing a quote about love to his Instagram Stories.

"Love doesn't go anywhere when the container of a relationship changes," the quote read.

Last summer, Dale proposed to Clare after only 12 days into her season of "The Bachelorette." On January 19, Dale posted a statement to Instagram, announcing that "The Bachelorette's" fastest engaged couple was over.

"Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time."

"We only hope the best things for one another," he concluded his statement, adding in the caption, "Please respect our privacy as we work through this together."

Two days after Dale's announcement, Clare responded that she "needed some time to really digest this."

"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," she shared on Instagram. "This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."

Without spilling any direct tea about the reasons behind the breakup, Clare did emphasize that her "intentions with this relationship have always been clear, so the truth is I am crushed."

After talking about some of the struggles she faced throughout 2020, including the declining health of her mother, Clare reiterated her earlier point, "Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart."

"I may not have all the answers, but I do know this," she concluded her thoughts. "I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love."