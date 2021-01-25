Sabrina Carpenter Denies Skin Is Diss Track in Response to Olivia Rodrigo's Driver's License

Getty

Sabrina Carpenter created quite the buzz over the weekend with the release of her new single "Skin" which left many fans speculating it was about rising pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

On January 24, Carpenter took to Instagram to address the drama: "Thank you to everyone who has listened to skin, especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what i was trying to get across."

"I wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," Sabrina explained. "I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. So, I was inspired to do what I usually do to cope, write something that I wish I could have told myself in the past."

The 21-year-old musician went on to add, "People can only get to you if you give them the power to, and a lot of people were trying to get to me. The song isn't calling out one single person. Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year..."

Carpenter expressed that she isn't all that different from her fans, noting that she's been through her own relationship troubles and is "still learning to not give other people so much power over" her feelings.

"I don't want this to become an endless cycle so please don't take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone's way," Sabrina pleaded to her fans. "Lots of love to u all. Thanks for letting me grow."

The apparent feud loved by fans (whether true or not) has its roots in high school... well "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" to be specific, after fans alleged Rodrigo was in a relationship with co-star, Joshua Bassett, during the shows first season.

While neither two confirmed the romance rumors, it's believed by fans that there was a messy breakup BTS, and now skipping to 2021, Bassett is publicly dating Carpenter.

After Olivia released "Driver's License" it became an instant success on TikTok and garnered almost 200 million streams on Spotify in the first two weeks, breaking countless records held by artists like Drake, and Ariana Grande.

"You're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about," the 17-year-old songstress penned about an unnamed ex, in her chart topping song, released Jan. 7, which many diehard fans have speculated is Bassett.