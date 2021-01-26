Lindsay Lohan Wants Viral Video Where She Encourages Fan to Come Out Herself Taken Down

Getty

The fan had come up with the idea to see if Lindsay would come out to her parents for her via a Cameo video, but got this response instead.

After encouraging a fan to take the bold step of coming out herself to her parents in a sweet video that's gone viral over the past 24 hours, Lindsay Lohan has asked the recipient of the video to take it down.

The fan who shared the original video, named Alana, says she received a request from Lindsay's Cameo account after the video blew up: "Hi! Just wanted to ask if you could take the cameo down because it was private for your use only," said the post.

While Lohan did not response to Variety's request for comment, Cameo told the outlet that Alana "has a license to share the united video." And she has chosen to take advantage of that liberty, despite the request ... which she says she's a little "confused" by. Certainly, the response has not been negative in any way.

In fact, Alana says she'd not originally intended to share Lindsay's video. Had Lindsay simply done as requested and come out for Alana to her parents, she wouldn't have. It's because of how Lindsay responded that she decided to share it to her TikTok account, where it quickly went viral.

"My initial reaction was, I know there are so many people out there who need to hear this message, who are also struggling whether or not to come out, whether or not to be true to themselves," Alana told Variety. "I didn’t think it was gonna blow up -- whoever saw it, that was enough for me."

After receiving Alana's request for a coming out video, Lindsay instead offered her words of advice and encouragement -- and it is this message that resonated so strongly with Alana, and apparently all those who've since shared it and linked back to it.

"Hi, Alana, it’s Lindsay Lohan. I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you," said Lindsay in the short video. "And I think you should do it yourself."

"I think that coming from you, you’ll feel a lot of power and strength," she continued. "And it’s important that you are who you truly are, and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that."

As it turns out, Alana took her advice -- though on a slightly accelerated timeframe. As Linday's video began to go viral, Alana suddenly felt pressure to come out to her parents before they might stumble upon the whole story online.

Regardless, she said, "They took it well. That's good. I'm feeling really, really relieved."

She's hoping that by keeping Lindsay's message alive, others in her situation might be able to have a similar experience.

