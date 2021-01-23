JoJo Siwa Says Mom Knew She Didn't 'Only Like Boys' Two Years Ago

Instagram

"You know what my dad said? He said, 'Hey man, love is universal.'"

JoJo Siwa revealed her parents have always had her back as she confirmed she was part of the LGBTQ+ community on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram, the 17-year-old social media star posted an inspirational video thanking her fans for "the most endless amount of love and support" before sharing how her parents reacted to the news.

"You know what my dad said?" the "Boomerang" singer began. "He said, 'Hey man, love is universal.' My parents have known. My mom said she's known for the last two years."

"She was like, 'About two years ago I was like yeah, I don't think you only like boys and that's totally okay,'" JoJo explained with a gigantic smile. "They have always been so -- everything. My family is awesome."

When a follower said, "Mama and Papa Siwa are legends," JoJo agreed, saying "They are legends."

As for her older brother Jayden, his reaction was just as priceless.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"He said 'Really?' and I said 'Yeah' and he said 'Sick -- proud of you,'" the star detailed with a laugh.

Earlier in the video, a fan asked how long JoJo has been part of the community.

'I don't know -- I think my whole life?" she answered. "Because my whole life I have really, really been -- I liked people but I had never fallen in love before. But I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, then great. If that person happened to be a girl, great."

JoJo was also asked, "What label are you?"

"I have thought about this, but the reason I'm not going to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer," she began. "I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I'm super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay. It's awesome and the world is there for you."

"I know everyone's situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it," she continued. "That it's this really, really really scary thing, but it's not anymore. There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it's okay. Of course people are going to say it's not normal, but it's your normal. nothing is normal. Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it's okay not to be normal, it's okay to be a little different."

"I'm the happiest I've ever been, that's what matters."

JoJo ended her heartfelt message by passing on the support she received from her own family.

"No matter what, I love you guys, I have your backs for forever," she said. "If I can give you any advice, do what makes you happy."