Cardi B Would Collaborate with Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman (Exclusive)

TooFab/Getty

Cardi also weighed in on whether she'll use her considerable influence to align her followers with the President.

Amanda Gorman made a lot of fans with her inauguration day performance — including one Cardi B and one Offset.

The power couple were full of praise for the 22-year-old, with Offset even backing the National Youth Poet Laureate for a potential career in rap, should she so choose.

"I would say congrats!" his wife responded to news Gorman's two book were outselling even Barack Obama's on the Amazon Best sellers list, before they had even been published.

"Shout out to Amanda Gorman," Offset added, following their quick shopping stop at Bottega Veneta on Rodeo Drive Friday. "That young Black woman is doing fine."

So would Cardi collaborate with Gorman on a music project?

"Sure, why not?" she said, adding the LA native "should be" the next great rapper.

Gorman and Cardi's political views already align; while the WAP rapper originally plumbed for Bernie Sanders in the primaries, she had no reservations about jumping on the Biden train —especially if it meant getting Donald Trump out of office.

Cardi even offered to use her considerable influence (she boasts almost five times the Instagram followers of the new POTUS) to align her followers with the President... if they are policies she personally agrees with.