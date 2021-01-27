Halsey Announces She's Pregnant

Instagram

"Surprise"

Halsey announced her pregnancy on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram, the 26-year-old pop star showed off her growing baby bump in a rainbow-knitted bikini top and baggy jeans.

"surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻," the Grammy nominee captioned the photo album, which included a topless snap.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Halsey tagged Alev Aydin in the post, appearing to hint she was expecting her first child with the writer/producer.

In the comments, Alev wrote, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." Halsey replied, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already."

Alev also shared Halsey's post on his Instagram Story, adding two heart emojis.

The pair were spotted out together back in October 2020, but have never publicly announced they were an item.

Earlier that year, Halsey was linked to her ex Yungblud. She previously dated "American Horror Story" actor Evan Peters and rapper G-Easy.

After Halsey posted the pregnancy pics, her fans were quick to share their excitement.

"IM CRYING IM SO HAPPY 4 U," wrote one follower in response, as another shared, "BEAUTIFUL GLOWING MOMMA i can't wait!!!!!!!"