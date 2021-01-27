Paris Hilton Has Started IVF With Boyfriend Carter Reum

Instagram

Paris Hilton hopes to be a mom soon.

The socialite has revealed she is undergoing IVF treatment with her boyfriend of 15 months, Carter Reum.

Speaking on The Trend Reporter podcast, the 39-year-old said she has selected boy and girl twins, after being informed she could do so by pal Kim Kardashian.

"We want to have twins first, and then, I don't know. I'd like three or four children," she said.

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," she said, adding that she has already undergone egg extraction and they are all "ready to go."

"Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it. I'm happy that she told me that advice." Kim, she revealed, was even the one who introduced her to her own fertility doctor.

She said the extraction process, which she has undergone "a couple of times", was tough — "but I knew that it would be worth it."

"Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time, and just so caring and amazing with me, that it wasn't that bad."

According to Paris, all women should go the IVF route if they want to select the sex of their children, as she does, because it's the only way to guarantee that 100 percent.

"I really want to have twins that are a boy and a girl," she confessed.

Her baby-daddy-to-be meanwhile, whom Paris says she has actually known for 15 years, she describes as "100 percent definitely 'The One'."

"I know he's going to be the best dad," she said, adding they have been talking wedding dates and baby names. "He's just my dream guy."

"I'm real excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life, because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life."