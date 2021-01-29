Armie Hammer's Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers Comments on 'Cannibalism' Project

Getty

The actor's "Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino and co-star Timothée Chalamet are reportedly working on a "cannibal love story movie."

Elizabeth Chambers had a witty comment to share on social media amid the controversy surrounding her estranged husband Armie Hammer.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter announced Hammer's "Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino and co-star Timothée Chalamet are in talks to work on "Bones & All," a film about a woman who "has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her." Hammer is not attached to the film.

After Just Jared shared a photo of Hammer, Guadagnino and Chalamet together with the news of the project, calling it a "cannibal love story movie," Chambers responded with a comment of her own.

"No. Words," she wrote, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

The comment follows reports that Hammer allegedly sent sexually explicit direct messages to several women that included cannibal fantasies. The messages have yet to be verified by any news outlet.

In the wake of the reports, Hammer dropped out of the romantic comedy "Shotgun Wedding" with Jennifer Lopez and a Paramount+ project called "The Offer."

When news of him exiting "Shotgun Wedding" surfaced, Hammer released a statement.

"I'm not responding to these bull---- claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."

Hammer and Chambers share daughter Harper Grace, six, and son Ford Douglas Armand, four.

The pair married in 2010 and announced their split in July 2020.