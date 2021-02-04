Tristan Thompson Reacts to Khloe Kardashian Saying She's 'Ready' for Second Baby with Him

E!/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has baby fever again -- and she's hoping ex Tristan Thompson may be able to help her out in that department as she plans to expand her family.

In a sneak peek at the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" on E!, the exes sat down with each other to discuss giving their daughter True Thompson a sibling.

"Kim, every time I post a video of True, she DMs me and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life,'" Khloe explained to Tristan. "In my head when I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child. And especially being in quarantine with her, I felt bad, she had no friends, nobody. They were isolated even from each other for so long."

"True's getting older, I feel like it's now time to have another kid," she added.

"Yep, that's what I like to hear," said a clearly excited Thompson, who appears fully on board with her train of thought.

In a confessional, Khloe explained she's been thinking about having a second child "for some time now" and reminded viewers how she froze her eggs to get a "head start" on that last season.

To Tristan, she then said, "I'm gonna need you, we're gonna have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen egg."

Again, excited about the idea, Thompson said he was "all for it" -- and explained he always wanted to have four children. "I have Prince and True," he added, "Two down, two more to go!"

"I think I'm ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again," said Khloe. "This process might take time, I have no idea. I just think, start the process, at least be prepared."

They both agreed their arrangement was "gonna work," though Khloe added, "We'll just have to see what happens" when Tristan mentioned his desire for four kids.