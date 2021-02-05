Chelsea Handler Recalls 'Weird' Dinner Party at Jeffrey Epstein's House -- With a Star-Studded Guest List

Getty

"When we got there I was like, 'What is this gathering?'"

Chelsea Handler revealed she once attended a Jeffrey Epstein dinner party that included an unusual list of attendees.

During her appearance on Wednesday's episode of the "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast, the comedian recalled the "weird" event that took place in the home of the late financier who reportedly died by suicide in jail after being convicted of sex trafficking.

"I did go to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's house," Handler told Lowe. "I didn't know who Jeffrey Epstein was. It was like twenty -- I don't know what year it was but it was a long time ago. I went with Katie Couric. Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn were there. Charlie Rose was there."

"I was at that dinner party, but not for very long," she continued. "When we got there I was like, 'What is this gathering?' Oh yeah, Prince Andrew was there with -- no, with no one. He was there with Jeffrey Epstein."

"Yeah, we had dinner and it was so awkward and so weird," the star added. "I was like what are we doing here? And then I asked Woody Allen how he and Soon Yi met and that was when I left.”

"Wait a minute," Lowe chimed in. "You asked Woody Allen how he and Soon Yi met?"

"At that point of the night I was like, 'This is such a ridiculous dinner party, who are these people?'" Handler replied, explaining the famous director was seated next to her. "I really was curious. I had forgotten for a moment and so I asked them what I would ask any other couple. But as it came out of my mouth I knew that it was too late and I was like, 'Oh.'"

"And he loved it, and Soon Yi, I don't think she heard it and Katie looked at me and was like, 'Let’s go.'" Handler said with a laugh.

"I love social faux pas stories," Lowe responded. "That's a great one."

"But could you consider that a faux pas?" Handler interjected. "I'm not being rude, they are -- by marrying your step child. Like, that's rude. So I don't even consider it a faux pas."

Previn is the adopted daughter of Allen's ex Mia Farrow.

Handler then insisted that was the only time she ever saw Epstein.

"I've never been on the private island and I've never been on his plane. I've met him one time and that was the time."

Lowe followed up by asking, "That was a star-studded moment, wasn't it?"