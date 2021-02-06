Kevin Sorbo Dragged for Mocking Hunter Biden's Addiction Struggle

"Every couple of weeks kevin sorbo shows up to remind us that Xena was better than Hercules."

Kevin Sorbo suffered Herculean backlash after a failed attempt at humor aimed at Hunter Biden's struggle with drug addiction.

Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, the 62-year-old motivational speaker for hire took a dig at the President's son, whose upcoming memoir "Beautiful Things" details his battle with substance abuse.

"Tell Hunter Biden he forgot to pick up his lap pipe. I mean crack top. I mean, I… you know the thing," posted Sorbo, appearing to also refer to claims that one of Biden's computers contained damaging material against him and his family.

The proud conservative actor quickly found himself under fire.

"Don’t be an ass to someone with a disease," said chef Andrew Zimmern, as another follower shared, "Every couple of weeks kevin sorbo shows up to remind us that Xena was better than Hercules."

Oh honey I have heard a lot of gossip about drugs and the recently DC departed. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 6, 2021 @PattyArquette

every couple of weeks kevin sorbo shows up to remind us that Xena was better than Hercules — ohcatrina, travel-sized xena (@ohcatrina) February 6, 2021 @ohcatrina

Tell Kevin Sorbo he forgot Christians are supposed to be kind to their fellow man and not a cesspool of bitterness over a meager acting career — Here ye, here ye (@Kdog725) February 6, 2021 @Kdog725

Don’t be an ass to someone with a disease. It’s called addiction. Would you say same about someone with a broken arm about an X-ray or a cast?

You’re not funny and millions of those struggling with addiction and mental health issues, and their families, aren’t laughing. — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) February 6, 2021 @andrewzimmern

Patricia Arquette chimed in, "Oh honey I have heard a lot of gossip about drugs and the recently DC departed."

As someone who often touts his Christian views, the actor also had critics pointing out the remark as contrary to his religious beliefs.

"There's no hate quite like Christian love..." one follower wrote, as another posted, "Tell Kevin Sorbo he forgot Christians are supposed to be kind to their fellow man and not a cesspool of bitterness over a meager acting career."

And journalist Leslie Streeter shared, "I interviewed you in Palm Beach years ago and found you charming, and enjoyed your public defense of your Christian faith. Mocking an addict for clicks is inconsistent with who you said you were."

I interviewed you in Palm Beach years ago and found you charming, and enjoyed your public defense of your Christian faith. Mocking an addict for clicks is inconsistent with who you said you were. — Leslie Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) February 6, 2021 @LeslieStreeter

Tell Kevin Sorbo to pick up his life. I mean career. I mean, I … you know the thing https://t.co/ikdeZlFuVS — Just Jay 🏴‍☠️ (@PmurtTrump) February 6, 2021 @PmurtTrump

Disgusting for him to mock a mans addiction. Hunter has been honest about his struggles and he has had real struggles - using that to try and scratch some attention is pathetic — TheWizardofEgo (@GuanYinish) February 6, 2021 @GuanYinish

What happened to you man?



For years I enjoyed your work and now you're just bitter and spiteful.



It's a damn shame that you feel the need to play to the worst among us. — Jesse Cox - Somehow In Cyberpunk 2077 (@JesseCox) February 6, 2021 @JesseCox

For a guy who makes Christian movies.... — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 6, 2021 @jeremynewberger