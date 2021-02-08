Patrick Mahomes' Mom and Fiancee Slam Super Bowl Coverage

Getty/Instagram

At one point, Mahomes' mom tagged Brady's wife, Gisele, while accusing referees of playing favorites.

The family of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was quite vocal on Twitter during the 2021 Super Bowl.

While live-tweeting the game on Sunday, the NFL star's fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and his mom, Randi Mahomes, both called out media coverage of Patrick.

During the Big Game -- in which the Chiefs lost 9-31 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- ESPN and their show SportsCenter shared several photos on Twitter featuring Patrick looking upset or disappointed following plays.

"Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league… 🌽🌽 🌽 🌽 🌽 yyyy," wrote Brittany, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Patrick.

"Y'all are [trash] for this too, but he looks damn good to me," she later added, alongside another one of SportCenter's posts.

Similarly, Patrick's mom, Randi, said she was "heartbroken" over the sports network's tweets.

"Love our chiefs!! Heartbroken to see how @espn @SportsCenter tried making fun of my son," Randi tweeted. "But i know his heart and love for his team and chiefs nation! Thank you chiefs fans.. don't forget these are someone’s sons tv. #godisgreaterthenmyhighsandmylows."

Also during their live tweeting of the Super Bowl, Randi and Brittany slammed the referees over their controversial calls, with the former even accusing officials of playing favorites.

At one point, Randi tagged Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Tampa Bay quarterback, Tom Brady.

"If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol," Randi wrote, adding laughing and tongue-out emojis.

Brittany also tweeted about the penalties during the game, writing, "If y'all call one more weak a-- flag."

Following the Chiefs' loss, the personal trainer reacted to the news, saying she's "forever proud" of Patrick.

"Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I'm always and forever proud of him in everything he does!" Brittany tweeted. "Now let's have a baby."

Meanwhile, a few hours later, Brittany clapped back at a critic who alluded that she was the reason the Chiefs lost the game.

"Mahomes got that girl pregnant and the ancestors immediately took away his powers. Smh.," the user wrote, to which Brittany replied, "That girl. My name is Brittany. Maybe you have never been pregnant...and maybe one day you will be and you will realize what a blessing it is and maybe also rethink you're [sic] words girl."

"It's a shame women can be so hateful to other women," she added.

