Look Away Travis Barker! Kim Sees Kourtney and Scott Asleep 'Together' on the Couch in KUWTK Preview

Khloe says she thinks Kourtney and Scott are "too p----- " to give their relationship another shot.

The Kardashians are wondering if Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are hooking up again.

In E!'s new preview clip for the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which premieres next month, Kim proposed the question to her sisters after she spotted Kourtney and Scott asleep "together" on the couch.

"You guys, I came over here in the morning a few days ago and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch," Kim began in the clip, telling sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner about what she saw. "They were like separate, they weren't like spooning on the couch or anything. He was here and she was here. They weren't far away though, they were close."

Khloe, who was jumping on a trampoline, then revealed Kourtney had asked her to watch her 8-year-old daughter, Penelope, the night before.

"P was with me last night," Khloe told Kim and Kendall. "Kourt asked if I would have a sleepover with P because she's been asking for so long. So who was here?"

"Just Kourtney and Scott," Kim added, before sharing more details about how Kourtney and Scott were sleeping.

"Do we think they're like hooking up again? I just want them to try," Kendall said, to which Kim replied, "I don't know, maybe."

"I mean, Scott's single right now," Khloe said, before later adding. "But they're also too p---- to try."

Kim said that she thinks Kourtney and Scott are maybe "afraid they're going to mess up their good co-parenting."

As Khloe went to add another comment, Kim poked fun at her sister, telling Khloe that she's "not one to talk" when it comes to co-parenting.

In addition to Penelope, Kourtney, 41, and Scott, 37, share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6.

As the "KUWTK" preview clip didn't show any footage of Kourtney and Scott together on the couch, it's unclear what, if anything, went down -- and, more importantly, if the two ended up getting back together. However, it's likely nothing serious ended up happening between the two exes as Kourtney and Scott both went on to date other people.

Kourtney is said to be dating Blink-182 rocker, Travis Barker. Kourtney and Travis, 45, had been romantically linked in the past. Last month, sources confirmed to E! that the two are officially dating after they were seen spending time together in Palm Springs. According to E!, Kourtney and Travis starting dating in December.

Scott, meanwhile, is reportedly in a relationship with model Amelia Hamlin. The pair first sparked dating rumors back in November.

Filming for "KUTWK" Season 20 wrapped in early January.

The 20th and final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premieres March 18 at 8:00 pm ET on E!.