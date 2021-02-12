Pitbull Joins the #FreeBritney Movement, Hopes She Can 'Control Her Own Destiny'

Getty

"From Mr. 305, Mr. Worldwide ... Free Britney!"

Mr. Worldwide and former Britney Spears tour-mate Pitbull is throwing his vocal support behind the #FreeBritney movement amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

During a Q&A for his partnership with the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, Pitbull was asked by Hollywood Raw's Dax Holt how he felt about the movement.

"Well, I mean Britney gave me an amazing opportunity to be able to go on tour with her in Europe. I'm very good friends with the manager, Larry Rudolph," he began. "You know I'm all about freedom, I'm all about independence."

"As far as what's going on with Britney, that's been going on for many. many years. Hopefully, they can break the cycle," he continued. "And hopefully, she gets the chance to control her own destiny. To control your own destiny in life doesn't mean you have to have to get it absolutely right the first time. It's never about that. They're not called mistakes they are called 'must-takes' ... you don't make mistakes, mistakes make you."

"Therefore she has to get a chance to be herself. She has to get a chance to live her life. She has to get a chance to be able to control her own destiny and create her own future," he concluded. "So with that said, from Mr. 305, Mr. Worldwide, Free Britney!"

Pitbull is only the latest star to join the movement, which picked up steam again after New York Times' "Framing Britney Spears" documentary revitalized the conversation around her ongoing conservatorship battle.