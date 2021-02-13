Trump Acquitted in Second Impeachment Trial -- Hollywood Reacts

Getty

Donald Trump was acquitted of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol in his historical second impeachment trial on Saturday.

The vote was 57 guilty to 43 not guilty for the one article of impeachment. Seven Republicans broke with their party to join the Democrats in a guilty charge. However, the Senate needed a two-thirds majority to convict the former reality star.

The GOP Senators who voted guilty were Susan Collins of Maine, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

"The former President inspired, directed, and propelled a mob to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power, subvert the will of the people, and illegally keep that President in power," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moments after the decision was announced. "There is nothing, nothing more un-American than that."

"Let it live on in infamy, a stain on Donald John Trump that can never, never be washed away," he added.

Trump issued his own statement on the acquittal.

"It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree," read part of his message.

Meanwhile, celebrities took to social media to voice their take on Trump being found not guilty once again.

"It is a sad day in America when only 7 republicans have the patriotism and integrity to convict a tyrant," tweeted Alyssa Milano. "Since the senate won’t do its job and convict the traitor Donald Trump, the courts will have to."

Onetime Trump friend Piers Morgan shared, "BREAKING: Gutless pathetic Republican senators acquit Donald Trump in his latest impeachment trial despite knowing he’s guilty as sin."

"Acquitted Trump is my president!!!!" wrote Antonio Sabato Jr., while Kristy Swanson offered, "Trump has 2 Super Bowl Impeachment Rings!"

And some stars had a field day after Mitch McConnell, who voted not guilty, said, "There's no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it."

"McConnell voted to acquit but all he's saying now is that Trump is guilty," posted Joy Behar, while her "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin said, "Pls remember Mitch McConnell is the person who decided the trial would not go forward while Trump was in office. He doesn’t get to hide from the alleged legal morass he caused. He is a coward and hypocrite. And incorrect on the law."

